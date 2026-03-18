Zayn Malik reveals if he's team DC or Marvel

Zayn Malik revealed his take on DC vs Marvel debate!

Offering a rare glimpse into his thoughts, Malik had a short Q&A session with his fans on Instagram.

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The former One Direction member was asked by one fan to choose between "DC or Marvel?"

Zayn Malik's hilarious response to 'DC vs Marvel' debate revealed

However, rather than picking sides, Malik responded, "I like everything for different reasons."

"I ain't bias like that," he added.

Furthermore, a fan also questioned him about "do you have a favourite comic at the moment?" to which Malik revealed that he's "loving" Skinbreakers currently.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes ahead of Zayn Malik's upcoming tour. The singer is set to kick off The KONNAKOL Tour on May 12, 2026.

In one question a fan asked the singer about if he's excited for the tour. In response, Malik stated, "Standard, I'm posted!"

The KONNAKOL Tour marks Zayn Malik's first ever world tour headlining arenas and stadiums after exiting from One Direction.

He left the band on March 25, 2015 during their On the Road Again tour, citing a desire to live as a "normal 22-year-old." In 2023, Malik revealed that he wanted to be the first to "jump the gun" and release his own music.

In 2016, he launched his solo career by releasing his first single, Pillowtalk.