Blac Chyna gushes over ex Rob Kardashian: 'Best dad'

Blac Chyna is praising her ex, Rob Kardashian, on his special day.

The 37-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to mark Rob's 39th birthday.

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In the candid post, the model posted a throwback picture of Rob along with their daughter and penned down a sweet note calling the Kardashian star the "best dad."

"Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial," Blac wrote. "You're the best dad to our baby girl and I appreciated you more than words can say."

In the picture, Rob can be seen holding his daughter Dream, who is much younger, while he also embraces Blac, his then partner, who was wearing a white top and pants.

This is not the first time Blac praised Rob's coparenting dynamic. In an interview with Access Hollywood, she shared insight into her coparenting relationship with Rob and her ex Tyga, with whom she shares 12-year-old son King.

"I think the main thing is communication. And also, learning your boundaries," Blac shared at the time. "And, if you have your own thing going on, you won’t be so much in the other person’s business."

She continued, "Sometimes people lose themselves and they’re so caught up in the other parent’s business to where they can’t even focus on themselves.

"But ultimately, focus on the kid, show respect, have boundaries and communication, and you should have a healthy co-parenting life," she added.