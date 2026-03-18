Why Chris Pratt's kids have never seen movies?

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's kids have never seen any movies.

In a recent chat with Today about his return to the Super Mario Brother's franchise and taking back his role as Mario, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor was asked about whether his kids think he is a "cool" dad after starring in the film.

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But, Chris revealed, his kids, in fact, have not watched any movies yet.

"My 5-year-old, my 3-year-old and my 1-year-old have never seen movies," he said on the show.

Sharing the reason behind the strict parenting rule, Chris revealed that Katherine has enforced it.

"Katherine is very old-school when it comes to screens and technology and all of that stuff," continued.

Chris added, "So, we're waiting."

However, the "Jurassic Park" star revealed his excitement to be a cool dad for his kids in the future.

"There's gonna be a season, they're gonna realize their dad is really cool," Chris shared. "They haven't realized it yet, but one day."

It is pertinent to mention that Chris and Katherine are parents to five-year-old daughter Lyla, three-year-old daughter Eloise, and 16-month-old son Ford.

Chris also shares 13-year-old son Jack with ex wife Anna Faris.