Photo: Inside Nicole Kidman's emotional fallout, Keith Urban's impulsive new life post split

Keith Urban is reportedly going through a midlife crisis just like Nicole Kidman.

As fans will be aware, the longtime couple shocked everyone by announcing their split after a marriage of nearly 19 years. They tied the knot with Kidman in 2006.

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Following their split, several reports established the reason behind the 58-year-old Australian-American country singer and songwriter’s separation from Kidman. Reportedly, the marriage did not work out due to the absence of physical intimacy.

Reportedly, after nearly two decades of “s****** marriage” Nicole Kidman made the final call because it had become “unbearable” to portray a loved up persona for her infront of the public.

Spilling the beans on the musician’s internal state, a tipster tattled that the high-profile couple’s split is "the latest in a string of confusing choices" Urban has made, as he is pondering his life with fresh choices.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Nicole Kidman has also been suffering from an alarming condition as she experiences emotional fallout following her divorce.

Many insiders shared that the actress looked unreal and downright scrawny during her recent appearances.

They further added that it was painful to see her suffering like that because "Nicole is dangerously skinny right now.

"And it's painful for people in her life to see," a source claimed.