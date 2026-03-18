Photo: Sarah Michelle Geller on 'surprising' career pivot after career hiatus

Sarah Michelle Geller has weighed in on her latest gig.

While speaking to PEOPLE Magazine for this week's cover story, she reflected on her surprising pivot to unscripted television after a career hiatus, which helped her acknowledge the importance of “me” time.

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As fans will be aware, she has recently joined Star Search as a judge.

“I never would have thought I could dip my toe in unscripted television,” she began.

“And then I was sitting at home, my husband was working, and I was watching Elizabeth Banks host Press Your Luck. And I was like, wait a second.”

Soon, she admitted that a realization hit her that a versatile career does not need to be dramatic.

“Elizabeth Banks gets to be in huge movies, she gets to direct cool indies, and she gets to be the host of this game show where she looks like she’s having the best time! I loved Star Search as a kid.”

Before moving to the next topic she said, “It’s also an opportunity to wear all sorts of crazy things and not have to worry about anything but having fun.”