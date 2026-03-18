Taylor Swift dances night away at Beyonce, Jay-Z Oscars afterparty: Source

Taylor Swift dances night away at Beyoncé, Jay-Z Oscars afterparty

Taylor Swift and fiance Travis Kelce attended the star-studded Beyonce and Jay-Z’s ultra-exclusive Oscars afterparty.

Following the 2026 Oscars ceremony on Sunday evening, the couple did not stop the celebration of the night and stepped out at the ultra-private gathering at Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles.

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Including Michael B. Jordan, who stole the spotlight by his historic win, the afterparty was attended by Hollywood's A-listers.

The "Sinners" actor was one of the highly in-demand stars during the night celebrations after being crowned as Best Actor at the 98th Academy Awards.

“Everyone was in a celebrity mood and people were swarming around Michael B. Jordan," an insider told the outlet.

Whereas "Taylor was dancing with her friends and having a great time" the source noted.

The tattler added that Taylor and Travis "mingled with Beyoncé" at Hollywood’s biggest stars' intimate afterparty.

Taylor and Beyoncé keep showing support for each other, the "Opalite" singer attended Beyoncé's London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

While the "Crazy in Love" artist also showed Taylor support at the Los Angeles premiere of Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film.

Jay Z and Beyonce’s afterparty, also known as “Gold Party”, is considered one of the most exclusive celebrations during the Oscar weekend, as only tightly curated Hollywood stars are invited

The soirée’s no phone policy further adds to the fascination for it.