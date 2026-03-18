Why Will Smith 'very happy' after Michael B. Jordan shout-out despite Oscars ban

Will Smith is feeling "awesome" after fellow artist Michael B. Jordan's Oscar win.

During the March 15 evening of the 98th Academy Awards, the "Sinners" actor received the Best Actor award for his role in the movie, making him the 6th Black Hollywood actor to win the category.

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In the acceptance speech, he specially gave shout out all previous black artists who won the Best Actor Oscar award, including Will.

Now, a source revealed to People that Will is "very happy" about the fact that his name was mentioned at the ceremony despite the he is facing a 10-year ban from the annual ceremony.

“Will was very happy to hear his name mentioned during Michael's Oscar speech," a tattler told the outlet.

"Having someone so talented — who just won this incredible Oscar — mention him at that time was awesome for him," the source continued.

Will also celebrated Michael's historic win by sharing a tribute post for him along with his picture from the ceremony.

"CONGRATS, Beloved. Makin’ History!" he gushed, along with a picture of Michael holding his accolade.

After beating Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura at the 2026 Academy Awards, Michael took a moment to give shout out to previous Black Hollywood actors who won the Oscars.

"I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith and to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys," Michael gushed.