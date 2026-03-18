Photo: Britney Spears' son Jayden takes lead as mother recovers from DUI arrest

Britney Spears' son Jayden reportedly has been rallying behind her since her recent arrest.

Following the news that Spears has been convicted on DUI on 4th March 2026, a source told Star Magazine that her loved ones were going to “come up with an overdue needed plan” to set Spears up for success.

Advertisement

Then, this report also suggested that Jayden and his brother, Sean, were going to be “spending time” with their mother from now on, but the latest report of the same outlet claimed that only Jayden has been spotted by the pop star’s side so far.

Moreover, a recent report from Daily Mail recently reported that Spears received a heartfelt visit from her son, Jayden Federline, who stopped by her home to spend time with his mom during what insiders describe as an emotional stretch.

“It’s clear he cares about her deeply and feels like he owes it to her [to] try and help,” the source claimed.

The insider even said of Spears’ younger son that his presence during such a hard time has not gone unnoticed by those close to the family.

“He wants his mom at her best and everyone can see how much it helps her to have him there.”