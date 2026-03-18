Teyana Taylor proves no bad blood with Amy Madigan with thoughtful gesture after Oscars

Teyana Taylor is proving she has no bad blood for her fellow Oscar nominee, Amy Madigan, by showering her love.

As the "One Battle After Another" star lost the Best Supporting Actress award to Amy at the Academy Awards on March 15, she showed her support for the "Weapons" star by showering her with gifts.

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Teyana took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and uploaded Amy's snap wearing Teyana's merch, including a pair of Nike Air Jordans from her Concrete Rose collaboration.

In the picture, Amy can be seen posing with a bunch of red roses and gold gardening tools.

Calling Amy "my lady," she wrote in the story, "And this is why I will always stand up for this incredible woman."

"The amount of love she shows in front and behind the scenes is beyond the sweetest & so genuine," the 35-year-old actress gushed over Amy.

She added, "You deserve your flowers & good kicks! Congrats!"

Teyana was seen celebrating Amy's victory enthusiastically by jumping out of her chair in joy after she was announced the winner for the category.

However, people found out Teyanna's reaction unsettling.

But Teyana was quick to clap back at the online chatter and called out the critics

“The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness,” she wrote on X a day after the Oscars 2026 evening. “They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! like holy water touching a demon.”

Teyana added, "Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many people never learned…how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity.”