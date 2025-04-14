Khloe Kardashian's luxury gifts to daughter True on seventh birthday unveiled

Khoe Kardashian threw a grand arcade-themed party on daughter True's seventh birthday.

As the details of her lavish and vibrant neon birthday bash are making headlines, Khloe Kardashian gives rare insight into luxury gifts she gave to Tristan Thompson and her daughter.

The Kardashians star, as reported by Daily Mail, pampered her seven-year-old with a rainbow Louis Vuitton bag.

Not only that, but Kris Jenner's granddaughter is also given customized chunky diamond necklace with her name on it.

The celebrations included Tatum's elder sister enjoying numerous Rainbow Friends-themed festivities and flexing her dancing chops on an LED dance floor grooving to songs like Meghan Trainor and LunchMoney Lewis’ I Love Me and Nicki Minaj’s Starships.

The little girl was accompanied by her cousins – Rob Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's daughters, Dream Kardashian, 8 and Chicago West, 7.

For the unversed, True's father Tristan Thompson also took to Instagram to wish his daughter on her big day.

The NBA star showered his love for her in the Instagram post while also gushing how much and how quickly his daughter has grown.