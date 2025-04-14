Drake's ex Serena Williams exposes dark side of Hollywood fame

Serena Williams, the American former tennis player who has been making headlines after publicly taking a jab at her ex Drake, has recently opened up about the true cost of fame in Hollywood.

At 43, Serena has done it all, 23 Grand Slam wins - a reign as the world’s top tennis player and launched her own successful makeup brand WYN Beauty.

Behind the spotlight, the superstar, who has two kids with her husband Alexis Ohanian, has always been torn between her career and the impact it has on her family and relationships.

The beauty mogul shared with PEOPLE at her WYN Beauty x Shopify pop-up event: "Yeah, it definitely costs a lot."

“I'm here [in California] without my kids, and that’s a big cost for me because I spend a lot of time with my children, and they’re very attached to me, which a part of me loves. So, it’s always some cost," she added.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist admitted that her career choices have come with a high price and she’s spent a lot of time weighing whether they’re truly worth it in the end.

She explained: "My whole life I’ve had to kind of weigh, like, ‘If I wanna win a championship, well what is that going to cost me?'

“It's going to cost me time with my family, it's going to cost me friends, it's going to cost me relationships.

"And they’re very expensive. You have to decide if it's worth it for you.”

For the unversed, music icon Drake and Serena Williams had very brief but memorable romance history that grabbed massive attention, with the ex-lovers spotted hanging out at events.