King Charles makes big announcement about new royal role

King Charles III, who recently returned to the UK after completing a successful Italy trip, has made an announcement about a new royal job.

The Monarch has taken a big step for a new royal role at St. James's Palace as it prepares to open for the first time.

The new role at the palace, Assistant Curator of Paintings, has been advertised on the Royal Household vacancies page with a salary of £30,000 per annum.

Located a short distance from Buckingham Palace, the iconic building has been off-limits to the public until now. The monarch has allowed a small guided groups to tour the historical location between April and May 2025.

The role, which will run between July 2025 and July 2026, will require the candidate to work 37.5 hours per week and will only require work between Monday and Friday.

The position will allow the candidate to "work with a worldclass collection of European paintings and support the team with a wide range of curatorial activities to ensure our collection is presented to the highest of standards and enjoyed by thousands of visitors."

The Palace was built by Henry VIII between 1531 and 1536 and became the most senior royal residence after the Palace of Whitehall was destroyed in a fire in 1698.

As per the advert, the person required for the job will also be a natural organiser, someone with lots of initiative, have strong IT skills and have amazing attention to detail.