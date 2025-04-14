Prince William, Prince Harry's 'parent figure' would be 'horrified by rift'

The royal brothers received bad news when Craker passed away earlier this month on April 2

The late royal bodyguard Graham Craker would be “horrified” by the ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Craker, who died on April 2, protected the princes for 15 years and was affectionately known as "Crackers" during his time with the royal family.

Speaking to the Mail, A fellow former royal protection officer said Craker was deeply devoted to the brothers, stepping in as a “protector and pseudo-parent” after they lost their mother, Princess Diana.

Craker was with William and Harry at Balmoral when Diana died in 1997.

He remained a steady figure in the boys’ lives for years, joining them on a rollercoaster at Alton Towers in 1994 and attending William’s 2011 wedding.

After retiring, he stayed active in charity work, supporting adults with disabilities and mental health issues.

After his death earlier this month, his sons Matthew and James called him “our hero, our rock,” adding, “Words can’t describe the pride we feel in how he lived his life so selflessly.”

Southern Maltings, where he volunteered, remembered him as “our very own James Bond.”