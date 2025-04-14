Blake Lively shares her truth on friendship as Justin Baldoni case escalates

Blake Lively makes bold admission about friendship

Blake Lively makes bold claim about friendship as she announces her upcoming film, A Simple Favor 2.

The 37-year-old actress, who is currently embroiled in a series of lawsuits against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, took to her Instagram on April 14, to share an important update with her 44 million followers.

Posting the trailer of the film that is scheduled to release on May 1, the Gossip Girl star wrote in the caption, “Every friendship has its twists. Another Simple Favor is on Prime Video May 1.”

Despite the actress's efforts to restrict comments, some fans still shared their responses under the post.

One fan commented, “SOOO excited!!!”

Another chimed in, adding, “Can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, Make-up artist Kristofer Buckle was quick to share their thoughts on the film, noting, “I can’t wait for everyone to see this! It’s soo good. So many surprises.”

This comes hot on the heels of her ongoing legal battle with Baldoni, whom she accused of sexual harassment in a series of lawsuits.

Many critics worldwide have criticized the actress for framing her co-star and misrepresenting his intentions.