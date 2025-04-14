Hilaria Baldwin breaks silence with powerful choice after tragedy

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin who is an entrepreneur, has recently opened up about what like is really like in the Baldwin family.

The 41-year-old businesswoman shared with HELLO! in exclusive interview that she actually loves the beautiful chaos of their family life.

While having seven kids, Hilaria explained that her life can get pretty hectic but she wouldn’t change a thing. She loves the busy, big family life and all the chaos that comes with it.

"I think I naturally do well with chaos," the actor's wife shared.

"I have trouble sitting still and so it feeds my soul and my mind to be able to do all the amazing and unexpected things I get to do every day, with so many children. When it gets too much, I just get a bit quieter – I lower the volume of the chaos in my head, not to tune out, but just enough to find some reprieve. I truly love our wild life," she added.

Alec, 67, who’s been married to Hilaria since 2012, is always ready to step in and share the work load when it comes to running the house.

"Alec is great at taking the kids to school, sports classes and organising play dates."

Hilaria went on saying, "I thrive at homework, bathing them, feeding them, putting them to bed and doctor visits – and just playing."