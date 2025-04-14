Alison Hammond stuns viewers with bold return to 'This Morning' after weeks away

Alison Hammond turned heads with her stylish transformation as she returned to This Morning

Alison Hammond made a dazzling comeback to This Morning on Monday, leaving fans in awe of her transformed look after taking a break from the show.

The beloved ITV presenter, 50, returned to her usual hosting duties alongside Dermot O'Leary, 51, after being temporarily replaced by Josie Gibson and Sian Welby. But it was not just her return that had fans talking-it was her bold new style.

Sporting a voluminous half-up hairstyle with cascading curls and towering in animal print heels, Alison paired the look with a crisp white blouse and a burgundy skirt.

Her elevated ensemble and radiant energy had viewers flocking to social media with praise. 'Alison looks amazing- the hair is everything!' gushed one fan on X.

Even-shot Dermot could not hold back his admiration, calling her appearance a 'triumphant return.

While Alison was away, the show featured a variety of guest hosts, including Billie Dee, daughter of Celebrity Big Brother star Trisha Goddard- but fans were clearly thrilled to have the queen of charisma back.