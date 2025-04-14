Katie Price sparks concern as fans beg her to slow down weight loss

Katie Price fans fear she's gone too far in her fitness journey

Katie Price has once again left fans worried after unveiling her dramatically slimmed-down figure in a new fitness promo video.

The 46-year-old star appeared on Instagram wearing tight black cycling shorts and a sporty zip-up to top while endorsing a health brand-but her lean frame quickly overshadowed the message.

Comments flooded in from followers alarmed by her appearance. One pleaded, 'Sorry Katie, I never comment....but please be careful. You are way too thin now-it does not look healthy. Just worried about you.'

The former glamour model has been open about her health journey, recently revealing she feels better than ever after overhauling her diet.

Katie admitted past eating habits left her looking 'puffy' and says she's finally in a 'really good place.

Still, fans are not convinced-with some questioning whether the star has gone too far in her transformation. Now, with concerns mounting, Katie's body makeover is sparking a whole new conversation online.'