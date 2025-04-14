Johnny Depp returns to limelight with NEW role after ending Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp's first look from 'Day Drinker' unveiled

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is all set to mark his comeback to the big screens with a bang.

In 2022, Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard filed a defamation case against the actor. The legal battle resulted in tarnishing the image of the Oscar nominated star.

It even cost him his most popular franchises including the Pirates of the Caribbean and Alice in Wonderland.

The-61-year-old is finally gearing up to return to cinemas with a new film titled Day Drinker, which also features his Pirates co-star Penélope Cruz.

Earlier today, production company Lionsgate dropped the first glimpse of the actor from the forthcoming movie.

“The first look at #DayDrinkerMovie Starring Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Madelyn Cline, Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle – coming soon”, they wrote.

Johnny’s make over has taken the internet by a storm as the fans were quick enough to respond to the sneak peek.

One of them wrote, “What a make-over!! Stunning.” Meanwhile, another excited fan penned, “Dang, salt & pepper looks good on you, new movie yay.”

Directed by Marc Webb, Day Drinker follows the story of bartender of a private yacht, who encounters a mysterious onboard guest.

The film is set to release somewhere in 2026.