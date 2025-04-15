Kate Moss spotted at Disney World roller coaster queue

Kate Moss spotted at Disney World

Kate Moss was spotted enjoying a fun day out at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. But this time, she wasn't in her usual high-fashion attire.

Instead, the 51-year-old fashion icon embraced the theme park vibes with a playful Minnie Mouse headband while queuing up for the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

In true Kate Moss style, she casually puffed on a vape and sipped from a Coke bottle while waiting in line.

But here’s the real kicker—she was fast-tracked through the line, bypassing the wait and heading straight for the ride, which features an animatronic Jack Sparrow.

It’s an amusing twist of fate since Kate and Johnny Depp, the real-life Jack Sparrow, had a famous romance back in the '90s, making the encounter all the more ironic.

One park visitor, who spotted the star in the queue, admitted they didn’t immediately recognize Kate without her usual glam look.

“I couldn’t place her at first but I knew she was someone famous and that I vaguely recognized her,” they said.

“That was when it suddenly hit me that it was Kate Moss, but she didn’t have any make-up on. She seemed to be having a great time, especially with her Minnie Mouse ears on.”

The visitor also pointed out the stark contrast between Kate’s no-makeup, low-key look at the park and her glam image on Instagram.

“She was tagged in an Instagram photo yesterday where she was dolled up and looked great. It was just chalk and cheese when I saw her in the queue, but she still looks good.”

Kate wasn’t alone on this adventure. She was accompanied by Turkish photographer Mert Alaş and American actress Alessandra Ford Balazs.

The trio spent the day making the most of their time at the park, trying out the latest Star Wars attraction.

Mert even posted a selfie of the group with the caption “Star Wars Day,” while Alessandra shared a video of Mickey and Minnie Mouse balloons on Instagram with the caption, “Here we come.”

Later, Mert uploaded another snap of Kate sporting her Minnie Mouse ears and throwing a cheeky v-sign from inside a mini-bus, proving she was living her best Disney life.

While they were clearly having a blast, the source shared some insider info.

The Star Wars attraction had been closed early for a special fan event, as per The Sun.

Thousands of Disney fans had shown up dressed in full costumes, adding to the excitement of the day. Kate and her crew were no exception, and the group was clearly part of the fan frenzy, as evidenced by their Instagram posts.