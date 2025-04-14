Liam Payne's death still haunts girlfriend Kate Cassidy

'One Direction' star died on October 16, 2024 in Argentina

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne tragically died last year, leaving girlfriend Kate Cassidy in deep shock.

The 31-year-old English met a fatal accident in Argentina on October 16, 2024. Liam feel down the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, which resulted in his immediate death.

Before his sudden demise, the Teardops singer was dating internet personality Kate, with whom he intended to marry within a year.

Unfortunately, the universe had something else planned for them.

The 26-year-old often share memories of her and Payne together reminiscing the golden time they spent with each other.

Earlier today, Cassidy shared a story on her social media handle that featured a hidden memory of her with the Strip That Down singer.

The image depicted a paper which had a crown drew over it. The crown had the duo’s angel number ‘444’ written on it.

The social media influencer mentioned, “Sign for today. Was cleaning out my purses and found this note at the bottom of one.”

Liam and Kate were in a relationship for the past two years.

Professionally, the pop star was widely known for being a vital part of former band '1D', which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.