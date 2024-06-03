Adele plans to grow family with beau Rich Paul

Adele makes a surprising confession

Adele recently expressed her desire to have a baby girl during one of her Las Vegas Residency shows.

The songstress, who is keen to reprise Katy Perry’s role as a judge on American Idol, revealed her plans to get pregnant soon.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker is currently eyeing for a generous gig with a flexible schedule as the singer has plans to expand her family with her beau Rich Paul.

The source revealed, "Adele has been focusing on having a baby with Rich [Paul, her boyfriend of three years], but she doesn’t want to be touring at the same time."

"It takes a lot out of her and she’s looking at gigs that would get her the same pay cheque, but with less work involved, as she wants to get pregnant soon."

"Her team were still shocked when she said she was interested in doing TV work and that she had her eye on Katy’s spot on American Idol," they added.

This came after the singer told the crowd during one of her Las Vegas residency shows that she was hoping to have a baby girl.

For the unversed, Adele is a mother to her 11-year-old son from her first marriage to Simon Konecki.