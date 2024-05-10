At what point did teary eyed Kate Middleton fear losing Prince William?

Prince William and Kate Middleton married in April 2011

There was a time when Kate Middleton experienced concern about the possibility of Prince William leaving her, it was reported in Mirror.

Before their marriage, the couple endured periods of separation during certain holidays, as Royal tradition mandated their absence from each other.

On one occasion, William's last-minute cancellation of their plans left Kate distraught, in tears.

Their lives, as well as the fate of the monarchy, could have unfolded quite differently, as Kate found herself fearing for their relationship.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl's 2011 book, The Making of a Royal Romance, William had initially promised to join Kate for Christmas in 2006, but ultimately chose to stay with his own family, informing her of his decision over the phone.

The author wrote: “William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”

Weeks later in 2007, Kate and William briefly split and sources later said the late Queen was disappointed by the breakup. The split was short-lived as a short time after, William and Kate were seen kissing at an army party at barracks in Bovington, Dorset.

In July 2007, Kate and her brother James were seen at the Concert for Diana, held at Wembley to mark 10 years since William’s mother Princess Diana's death.

It wasn’t long before their romance was confirmed to be back on, and Kate moved into William’s Clarence House flat, where he would return from military duties on Friday nights for cosy weekends together - and the rest they say is history.

That's because in 2010 the couple announced their engagement and married in April 2011. They've now been married for almost 13 years and have three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.