Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put Kate Middleton, William in 'terrible light'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of teasing Prince William and Kate Middleton with their Nigeria stunts, according to a royal expert.



Speaking to GB News royal biographer Tom Bower has blasted the Sussexes for their trip to Nigeria, saying: "What they're really doing is putting Kate and William in a terrible light."

The expert went on explaining the Kate's suffering as he added: "There is poor Kate, suffering from her illnesses; they should be in Nigeria, they should be doing the work and now the Sussexes have stepped in to embarrass the King and rightly, Buckingham Palace decided, no we're not going to play their game on this occasion."

The biographer also claimed that Queen Camilla and Prince William were behind the King’s decision not to see Prince Harry during his trip to the UK.



"She's going to play the Duchess there, she's going to play the Royal Family card. The woman who fled to California for her privacy and can't do too much for the royals, is going to play the royal card."



"Treachery is a strong word but [Harry] is a disloyal, traitorous man, son and brother and member of the British public. He has behaved appallingly," claimed Bower.

However, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria Richard Montgomery issued a statement to clear the air, saying: "It's great that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Nigeria, which I understand is at the invitation of Defence Headquarters. But they are visiting in a private capacity, not an official one."