Baby Reindeer director receives legal threat from real-life stalker Fiona Harvey

Fiona Harvey talks about relationship with Richard Gadd

Fiona Harvey, woman who inspired thrilling Netflix series Baby Reindeer, alleged Richard Gadd is “obsessed with me.”



Speaking exclusively in a bombshell Piers Morgan interview on Thursday, May 9, the 58-year-old Scottish woman threatened legal action against both Netflix and Gadd.

She said: “They have billed it as a true story; so has he. And it’s not.”

Harvey claimed that she was forced to go public after the show premiered on April 11, noting: “The internet sleuths tracked me down and hounded me and gave me death threats. So it wasn’t really a choice.”

In an interview with Daily Record, Harvey offered insights into her alleged relationship with Gadd, claiming to have met with her “two or three times.”

Opening up about their first encounter, she shared: “Gadd commandeered the conversation” she was having with another person at the bar. “He seemed to be obsessed with me from that moment onwards,” Harvey said.

She later added, “I should never have gone in that bar.”

In addition, Harvey sent him a “handful” of “jokey banter emails,” alongside some tweets that can still be publicly viewed.

However, she denied leaving any voicemails. She said: “I know that he doesn’t [have 350 voice messages from me]. Unless he was taping me in the Hawley Arms. I didn’t phone him.”