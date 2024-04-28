'Kraven the Hunter’ takes over ‘Karate Kid’ release date

Kraven the Hunter and Karate Kid set to premiere on new release dates

Kraven the Hunter and Karate Kid, both movies have been pushed back from their original release dates.

Kraven the Hunter took over Karate Kid’s coveted Christmas release date, December 13, 2024. Meanwhile, the Karate Kid film has secured a new date and is set to premiere on May 20, 2025, according to Variety.

Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron-Taylor Joy with a stellar lineup that includes Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

The movie chronicled the origin story behind the Marvel villain before he embarked on his infamous vendetta against Spider-Man.

Directed by J.C. Chandor, it will bring to life the story by Richard Wenk and the screenplay by Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad, and David Household will serve as the producers of Kraven the Hunter.

On the other hand, Karate Kid featured Ben Wang in the titular role alongside Joshua Jackson, Ming-Na Wen, Sadie Stanley, Wyatt Oleff, and Aramis Night, joined by the legend Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

Jonathan Entwistle will direct the screenplay written by Rob Lieber with Karen Rosenfelt as producer.

Notably, Karate Kid will debut after the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai on Netflix.