Prince William reassures public about Kate Middleton's health on recent trip

Prince William appeared to hint at the current health condition of Kate Middleton in the wake of his recent trip to Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales is on a two-day visit to the Duchy of Cornwall to further his homelessness project and meet the concerned parties.

Speaking to Fabulous Digital, royal expert Phil Dampier suggested his decision to leave his wife in Windsor with their kid is a “positive sign” of her recovery.

For the unversed, Kate is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year.

"Kate has wanted to keep her cancer diagnosis and treatment private and everyone respects that," Phil shared. "Hopefully no news is good news and like the King, we all hope she is recovering well."

He continued: "There are some tell-tale signs that she is getting better as Prince William is undertaking more jobs, including going to the Scilly Isles where he will be away for a day or two.

"I don’t think he would be out and about more, unless he was happy she was on the mend,” the royal commentator added.