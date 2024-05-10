Christian Bale transforms into unrecognisable look for new movie: See photos

Christian Bale is renowned for his amazing ability to completely change his physique for a role. The actor has insanely fluctuated his weight in the past, ranging from 54 kg to 94 kg for various parts.



The 50-year-old actor is now transforming once more to play the Frankenstein monster in Maggie Gyllenhaal's film The Bride.

Maggie shared a few images from a recent camera test. The historical picture, which also stars Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening, will feature Jessie Buckley as the bride.

"Meet The Bride & Frank," Maggie captioned the snaps.

In the photo, Christian appears to be completely unrecognisable. He has massive stitches covering his forehead and chest, face prosthetics, and a giant fake tattoo that reads "Hope" across his chest.

"This looks punk rock!!! Amazing, so excited!" one Instagram user wrote.

"BALE! Finally some more Bale," another added.

"I’m so F***ING EXCITED!" a third wrote, while someone else added, "What can’t Christian Bale play?!"

The film, which is set in 1930s Chicago, takes a slight diversion from the well-known Frankenstein tale.

"Buckley’s murdered young woman is revived, but her new life surprises her creators as she lusts for romance and ignites a radical social movement," Variety revealed.

After collaborating on The Dark Knight in 2008, Christian and Maggie will once again work together in this movie.

"I've got to shave my head next week for a movie," he said, seemingly reluctant. "I asked them to please let me hold off on doing that but everyone was going, 'What’s wrong with Bale? What’s up with him?'"

"I said, 'Just let me get through the groundbreaking and then I’ll be off to join you,'" the star added, saying he would be starting preparations for the film soon.