Katie Price reveals what's next for son Harvey

Katie Price has shared the latest update about her eldest child, Harvey's future.

The former model's son, Harvey who is blind and autistic, has a big change ahead of him as he prepares to leave the specialist school he's currently attending and step into the 'real world.'

Katie, 47, has previously spoken about the high costs of keeping Harvey in residential college amid cuts to council funding, as well as being declared bankrupt for the second time.

Now, Katie has revealed her 'baby bear' is coming home to her before he moves into independent living in October in Littlehampton.

The update was discussed on her podcast with her sister, Sophie.

Katie said: 'Harvey is doing the countdown for his new place. He's got his leavers ceremony where they give out certificates and then it's the real world Mr Harvey Price.

She added: 'I have found him a place in Southampton which is temporary. It's got five other adults in it. Then he moves to his place in October, which is Littlehampton, which will be nearer to me. He's going from college to independent living.'

Katie also took to her Facebook page to share her excitement over Harry's next chapter, posting a heartfelt photo cuddling with her firstborn in his college bedroom.

She captioned the adorable snap:' Reunited with my baby bear. Harvey's coming home for good in 12 days.'