BLACKPINK fans raise concerns after BTS attends another concert

BTS makes surprise appearance at BLACKPINK concert for second time

After J Hope made headlines for his unexpected appearance at Blackpink's second Deadline World tour concert in Goyang, two other BTS members followed suit.

On the final night of the Los Angeles concert series, BTS leader RM and SUGA were spotted in the VIP section at SoFi Stadium, sparking fan excitement as well as debate.

Their July 13 appearance marked the second BLACKPINK show attended by any BTS members, and reactions from ARMYs and BLINKs were mixed.

Some BLACKPINK fans voiced concern about potential backlash from the BTS fandom, with one, saying, "Their fandom will be mad at the girls again, as always [woman facepalming emoji]."

Another added more bluntly, "They need to stay away from bp."

Others responded with sarcasm aimed at ARMYs, "BP is making army's so mad in this era [laughing emoji]," and "3/7 members in bp concert I know army's are crying."

In response, some BTS fans pushed back, writing, "Why would army be upset? Girl be fr lmao we know they’re friends."

"What army don’t like are bp weird ass fans always trying to start shit," another added.

Meanwhile, several fans from both sides pointed out that it’s not the idols who are fueling any rivalry, it’s the cult fans.

"Now y’all understand they all like each other. Fans are the issue," one person commented.

Another wrote, "They’re trying to fix the extreme mindset of K-pop fans. It's great that they’re doing this."

While social media debates continue, it appears that the K-pop icons themselves maintain friendly personal relationships and are unbothered by online drama.