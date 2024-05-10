Post Malone flexes country music skills in new single ft. Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone drop their collaborative single I Had Some Help

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone dropped their collaborative single I Had Some Help on Friday, May 10 after teasing it on social media.

The 28-year-old singer, who first teased the song with a clip on social media platform TikTok in April, performed the song live at Stagecoach for the first time.

Wallen and the Rockstar singer belted out the lyrics of the breakup song: “I had some help/It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself/Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf.”

After their Stagecoach performance together, the duo took to social media to announce the release.

For the unversed, Malone previously set the stage on fire with a series of country covers, bringing out country stars like Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam.

According to Billboard, the Chemical singer confirmed that he was currently working on a country record during a livestream.

Speaking exclusively to the outfit, Malone noted: "Country record is coming. I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville. It’s so f****** sick, but it’s not out.”