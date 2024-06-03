Prince Harry regrets admitting drug usage in bombshell Spare?

Despite the upset caused by Spare there are reports that a second memoir is on the way

Prince Harry must "regret" one of the more candid confessions in his memoir, Spare, as his US visa controversy intensifies, a royal expert has claimed.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, relocated to the United States in 2020 after deciding to leave the royal family. They are now raising their family in a lavish Montecito home.

However, following the publication of his tell-all book, questions arose about the Prince's visa application. In Spare, Harry admitted to using cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms in the past. This has led to queries about whether he declared his drug use on his official paperwork.

The Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, is suing the US government to gain access to Prince Harry's immigration records, arguing that it is "a case about whether the government provides special treatment for high-profile celebrities."

The foundation refers to the paperwork Harry filed upon arriving in the US on March 14, 2020, as applicants are required to disclose their drug-taking history on the form.

Reflecting on the row, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!: "Harry must regret having been so frank about drugs in his book. It really wasn't a necessary part of the narrative although I understand that he was trying to explain his mental health issues. But admissions like that can have consequences and, right now, he must be feeling the heat.

"I think he's fine as long as the Biden administration continues to back him. But things could be very different if Trump became president again.

"In the end, though, I can't imagine that the USA would actually throw him out. Lawyers would find some way around it, I think. But it must be an unnecessary worry and embarrassment for Harry at the moment.

"I suppose if the worst came to the worst, they would have to find somewhere else to live but I doubt that it would be the UK. Perhaps Canada would look kindly on them. But I don't think it will come to that."

Despite the upset caused by Spare - which has left Harry's relationship with the royal family fraught - there are reports that a second memoir is on the way.