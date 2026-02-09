Insiders weigh in on Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship

Kim Kardashian’s rumoured romance with Lewis Hamilton is being met with quiet enthusiasm from those closest to the pair.

Sources say the Skims founder, 45, and the seven-time Formula One world champion, 41, have grown closer after years of moving in the same elite circles.

Their friends describe them as intellectually aligned and socially compatible, noting that both are global figures with influence that spans fashion, business, politics, and culture. “Lewis can go from politics, to diet, to spirituality... They’re in the same circles,” Page Six quoted one source.

Insiders also believe the dynamic has the makings of a modern power couple, with Kardashian’s dominance in the US and Hamilton’s deep ties across Europe. The pair were recently spotted spending time together in Europe, where they reportedly enjoyed a discreet getaway.

According to sources, the trip was deliberately low-key, with private accommodations, security present, and minimal public exposure. The atmosphere was described as relaxed and romantic, a contrast to the highly scrutinised relationships Kardashian has had in the past.

Those close to Kardashian say the relationship has been a welcome change after years of turbulence surrounding her divorce from Kanye West, which was finalised in late 2022.

At the same time, sources claim Kardashian and Hamilton are being mindful about how publicly they proceed, partly out of concern for co-parenting dynamics and avoiding unnecessary conflict.

Still, many in her inner circle believe she deserves happiness without restraint. “Let her be happy,” a source familiar with Kardashian told Page Six. “[Hamilton] is one of the kindest guys to be around. She’s a super kind, genuine person that opens up her heart. She tried to make it work with Ye for how long?”

One source also pointed out how the reality star spent years trying to save her marriage to West. “They are concerned about what Kanye would think about this, since he was friends with Lewis in the past,” a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, adding that The Kardashians star “doesn’t want to make this look like she is poking the bear.”

While neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has commented publicly, insiders say the connection feels genuine, particularly unforced, respectful, and rooted in mutual understanding rather than spectacle.