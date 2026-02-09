Bad Bunny headlines Super Bowl with hits, dancers and celebrity guests

Bad Bunny delivered a historic Super Bowl halftime show, becoming the first Latin artist to headline a performance primarily in Spanish during the NFL’s biggest event.

The Puerto Rican superstar opened his set with his song Titi Me Pregunto, walking through a stage design filled with cultural references, including pava hats and domino players that highlighted Puerto Rican traditions.

The performance quickly shifted into high energy choreography as he transitioned into Yo Perreo Sola joined by a large group of dancers.

Bad Bunny continued the show with fan favourite tracks Voy a Llevarte a PR and Safaera, turning the stadium into a celebration of Latin music and culture.

A major visual centerpiece of the performance was La Casita, a pink traditional Puerto Rican house that has become a signature element of his concerts. During the Super Bowl show, the structure featured celebrity guests including Jessica Alba, Karol G and Pedro Pascal.

The halftime spectacle also included a surprise appearance from pop icon Lady Gaga, adding to the buzz surrounding the performance and drawing strong reactions across social media.