Romeo and Cruz Beckham subtly roast Brooklyn with new family tattoos

Romeo and Cruz Beckham are sending a pointed message with ink as Brooklyn continues altering his tattoos amid family tensions.

The 23-year-old model Romeo recently debuted a new design on the back of his neck, featuring the word “Family” above a cross flanked by angel wings. The work was done at London’s Fine Line Hearts Club, which has tattooed the Beckham brothers multiple times.

Social media observers noted the timing, given Brooklyn’s recent public statement criticising “Brand Beckham” and calling out his family for “inauthentic relationships.” Many interpreted Romeo’s tattoo as a subtle jab at his older brother.

Cruz, 20, also added to his collection, honouring his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30, with a small “J” inked on his ribs. The couple went public in October 2024, and Jackie has been welcomed into the Beckham family, attending fashion events alongside Cruz and Romeo’s girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull.

The new tattoos come as Brooklyn, 26, has been removing or covering tributes to his family, including a chest tattoo reading “Mama’s boy” and an anchor on his arm dedicated to his father, David Beckham. Brooklyn now reportedly has symbols in place of the “Dad” lettering and also reportedly covered inks that honoured his siblings.

Brooklyn remains in the US with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and has declared he does not intend to reconcile with his family.