Katie Price seen with new hubby Lee Andrews weeks after tying the knot

Katie Price and her new husband, Lee Andrews, have finally reunited in Dubai two weeks after their whirlwind wedding.

The newlyweds have been pictured together in the United Arab Emirates after the supermodel flew there to be back with her new man.

Confirming their reunion, Lee has posted a series of photos of himself and Katie on his Instagram Stories.

In one of the shared images, the UAE-based businessman smiles as the glamorous model shows off her signature pout.

This reunion comes just a day after Katie defended her marriage to Lee.

"I'm going back to Dubai, obviously going back to see Lee. I've made no comments about anything, I don't feel I need to make comments about anything," she said in her new YouTube vlog. "I'm fully aware like everyone else, I see stuff, I get sent stuff. What I want everyone to know is, I'm a grown a**e woman."

"I'm 48 this year, I'm not a young kid. I've learned a lot in the past few years, through therapy and learning to love myself. So I'm not stupid, I know what I'm doing and if I'm happy that's all that matters," continued Katie.

"At the end of the day, no one knows what I know. It's only been speculated by the press," added the model. "I am very happy and that's all that matters. That happy that I'm going back to Dubai for the weekend. So I can't wait."

For those unversed, Katie tied the knot with Lee in Dubai last month.