Miranda Kerr shares the one wellness practice she does with her kids

Miranda Kerr says she meditates with her children as part of their daily routine.

The 42-year-old Australian model got candid about her family life while speaking to LYMA’s Power Women series, reflecting on the lifestyle activities she indulges in with son Flynn, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, and sons Hart, 7, Myles, 6, and Pierre, 2, with husband Evan Spiegel.

"It's something I've been practising since I was 17 and it's key to my connection and devotion," she said.

Kerr revealed that the family used Vedic meditation and Vedic rounding as techniques to combine structured breathing, mantras, and gentle movement.

Kerr added that all of her children, except the youngest have been taught Vedic meditation and each has their own personal mantra. She explained that she has practiced the technique herself since age 17 and considers it central to her mental focus and emotional grounding.

Kerr said she adjusts the practice to suit her children’s ages, noting that while adults typically meditate for 20 minutes, her kids meditate for several minutes that corresponds to their age.

"As an adult you do it for 20 minutes but for my children, my six-year-old does it for six minutes, seven year old seven minutes and so on.

She added that Flynn recently asked to meditate with her every morning at 6 a.m., later telling her he felt noticeably calmer on days he followed the routine.

The model also shared that her elaborate lifestyle developed after she began dating Spiegel, saying she shifted from being a night owl to waking between 5 and 5:30 a.m. each day.

"I was naturally a night owl before I met my husband, and we've been together 12 years this year. "I remember one of the first Friday nights we spent together, and he's like, 'Okay, let's go to bed.' I'm like, 'It's like 8.30pm'. And he's like, 'Yeah, let's go to bed.' "Now I absolutely love it."

She now puts her children to bed early and intentionally creates a calming environment in the evenings by dimming lights and playing soft music. "I put relaxing music on throughout the whole house at like 5pm and dim the lights so I can naturally help my kids wind down.

"I put the baby down at 5.30 pm because it's getting dark. The kids and I eat at 4.30 pm, which is a little bit early," she said, adding that she uses the quiet time afterward for personal wellness rituals, including light therapy and skincare treatments before bed.