Chris Brown reacts to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

Chris Brown has shared his thoughts on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

“I think it’s safe to say… they need me,” the 36-year-old rapper penned on his Instagram Stories along with a winking face emoji.

The post came just minutes after Bad wrapped up his electrifying halftime performance.

On Sunday, the Puerto Rican rapper stunned the crowd by singing his hit Spanish tracks like Monaco, Yo Perreo Sola, and Tití Me Preguntó.

While he was performing, several celebrities, including Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Alex Earle, Jessica Alba, and Karol G, danced around him.

In November 2025, Chris's manager, Anthony “Ant” Wilson, shared that he hopes that Bad will get the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl someday.

“I also think the Super Bowl would be a great place for him,” Wilson told Billboard at the time. “I believe it will happen."

It is pertinent to note that Bad announced his headlining halftime gig in September 2025. Previously, he joined the headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as a guest in 2020.