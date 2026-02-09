Khloe Kardashian shares how she and her sisters handle money between themselves

Khloe Kardashian says financial boundaries are clear and uncomplicated within the Kardashian-Jenner family, even when money is owed between siblings.

The discussion came up in a recent episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land where the 41-year-old addressed fan questions during an “ask me anything” segment, including how she, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner manage shared expenses.

Khloé revealed that the sisters don’t track payments through apps like Venmo and instead rely on a system of rotating who pays, calling the approach mutually respectful and unspoken.

“Me and my sisters do not Venmo each other, but we always take turns,” Khloé explained on the podcast. “I would never go with one of my sisters and expect them to always pay. We always rotate. It's just never a thing. Everyone's really respectful with each other.”

She shared a recent example involving Kim’s children, saying she purchased clothing for a school spirit day and declined repayment. “I'm like, ‘Kim, it's fine. Like, we're good,’” Khloé said. “And we're always good, and I didn't get it back. But then later, she's like,’Oh, let me buy this for you since you got me that stuff.’ We're always aware of someone else spending money. We don't take advantage.”

Khloé also pushed back against the assumption that wealth alters their approach to money or that one would treat another sibling as an unlimited resource. “I think we're, dare I say, normal in that regard,” she continued. “We're respectful of each other. I'm not like, ‘Kim has it. She's a billionaire.’ No. Money is money.”

The reality star has previously discussed family finances on her podcast. In a December episode featuring her mother, Kris Jenner, the family revealed that the cost of their annual Christmas Eve party is always split evenly among the siblings, regardless of who hosts or how elaborate the celebration becomes.

Kris, 70, said the tradition began in 1978 with a small gathering and has expanded significantly over the years. Khloé added that while everyone contributes financially, participation in the planning process is optional, with one condition. “If you don’t show up, you don’t get a say,” she said.