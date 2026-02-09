Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton make first public appearance as a couple at Super Bowl 2026

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton publicly stepped into their new romance on Sunday at Super Bowl LX.

The couple was spotted enjoying the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., clips of which went viral after appearing on international broadcasts, showing Kardashian, 45, smiling and chatting with the 41-year-old F1 racer.

For the event, Kardashian wore a black coat paired with a diamond choker and debuted a new hairstyle featuring bangs. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared a photo of her look on Instagram, captioning it “Super Bowl bangs.”

Kardashian and Hamilton have been friends for years, but recently took their relationship to the next level with a romantic European getaway. “Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they’re keen to spend as much time together as possible,” a source told The Sun. “Right now, they’re inseparable and are fitting their dates around Kim’s work commitments.”

Prior to the European trip, both attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Colorado, though they were not photographed together.

Both have high-profile past relationships. Kardashian previously dated Odell Beckham Jr. and Pete Davidson after her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. Hamilton has been linked to Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and even short-lived rumours linking him to Kardashian’s half-sister, Kendall Jenner.