Katie Price defends marriage to Lee Andrews after receiving multiple warnings

Katie Price has finally broken the silence on her fourth marriage to Lee Andrews, insisting, "I’m not stupid."

Last Month, the 47-year-old supermodel shocked her fans when she revealed she had exchanged vows with the businessman in Dubai.

But her new marriage has raised concerns due to Lee's controversial past and his colourful history with women. Several of his exes also issued public warnings to Katie, urging her to "run for the hills."

In a new vlog, the former glamour model defended her marriage to Lee.

"I'm going back to Dubai, obviously going back to see Lee. I've made no comments about anything, I don't feel I need to make comments about anything," she began.

Katie further said, "I'm fully aware like everyone else, I see stuff, I get sent stuff. What I want everyone to know is, I'm a grown a**e woman."

"I'm 48 this year, I'm not a young kid. I've learned a lot in the past few years, through therapy and learning to love myself. So I'm not stupid, I know what I'm doing and if I'm happy that's all that matters," she continued.

"At the end of the day, no one knows what I know. It's only been speculated by the press," added katie. "I am very happy and that's all that matters. That happy that I'm going back to Dubai for the weekend. So I can't wait."