Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show: What time will he perform tonight?

Fans are gearing up for the Super Bowl 60 halftime show as Bad Bunny will soon take the stage for one of the most anticipated moments this NFL weekend.

While there is no exact kickoff time for the halftime performance, viewers can expect Bad Bunny to take the stage between 8:00 PM ET and 8:30 PM ET, depending on how quickly the first half of the game moves.

The timing can vary because the pace of play, commercials and game delays often impact when halftime begins.

Super Bowl halftime shows are longer than regular NFL breaks. Standard halftime during the season lasts about 13 minutes, but the championship game usually extends the pause to allow for large stage setups, music performances and production changes.

This year’s show is expected to run roughly 20 to 25 minutes in total.

Super Bowl 60 features the New England Patriots facing the Seattle Seahawks, with millions of viewers expected to tune in not only for the football but also for the entertainment spectacle.