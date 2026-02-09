Ciara, Russell Wilson become matchmakers for pals?

Ciara, Russell Wilson become matchmakers for their pals?

Ciara has become a matchmaker for her friends.

Along with her husband, Russell Wilson, she chatted with PEOPLE magazine at The One Party by Uber on February 6 during Super Bowl LX weekend.

The 40-year-old American singer, songwriter, and dancer told the outlet that she really likes helping her friends in their romantic relationships.

Ciara said, “We get excited when we get to help our friends find love, and it brings us joy.”

“We believe in love, and whenever we can set people up, it’s always the best,” Wilson noted.

“It’s kind of a fun game for us at this point, but it makes us happy when people can experience love. So yes, any chance we get, we’re going to do it,” she stated.

The Level Up songstress and the 37-year-old American football quarterback introduced their pals Normani and DK Metcalf.

Notably, they announced their engagement in March 2025 and Ciara posted a screenshot from the FaceTime call, as she learnt about the good news at that time.

She captioned her post, “[Russell] and I knew when we introduced yall 3yrs ago .. love was truly in the air! Now yall gon be booed up for forever!! This was the best news! [DK and Normani], we love yall so much!”

It is pertinent to mention that Ciara and Wilson also helped their friends Donovan Mitchel and Coco Jones get engaged in July 2025.