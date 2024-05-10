Angelina Jolie drives children apart from ex Brad Pitt during custody visits

Angelina Jolie's word on kids seeing Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s security guard recently alleged that Angelina Jolie specifically asked the couple’s kids to “avoid” dad during custody visits.

In a declaration, a former guard of the couple specifically mentioned that Jolie was reportedly “overheard” by security, telling the kids to steer clear of Pitt.

Tony Webb, a veteran of the UK’s Royal Marines and British Army’s Special Air Service, mentioned in the said documents that “between 2000 and 2020, I provided varying degrees of personal security for Angelina Jolie and her family, and I currently provide services for Brad Pitt.”

Spilling details on his job, Webb explained that he was responsible for “running security for [Jolie] and the family whenever they left the United States,” as well as signing NDA’s for the Maleficent actress.

After the two split, Webb reflected that his business relationship with Jolie took a downturn after Jolie’s assistant Michael Vieira confirmed that they “might be testifying in the family court case.”

He said: “Jolie’s assistant then asked me to stop these two individuals from testifying. I understood that Mr. Viera was making this request on behalf of Ms. Jolie.”

He went on: “I explained to Mr. Vieira that I had no power to stop them because they were independent contractors and not employees of SRS Global.”

“Mr. Vieira then told me that his call should serve as a reminder that those individuals had entered into non-disclosure agreements with Ms. Jolie and that I should remind them of that and tell them that if they testified in the family law case, Ms. Jolie would sue them,” he added.

He concluded his statement in the end, noting: “I understand that Mr. Foster and the other individual mentioned above were, in fact, subpoenaed, and that both did, in fact, testify in the Jolie/Pitt family law case.”



For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in April 2019 and have since been embroiled in a tumultous custody battle for kids.