Kim Kardashian invites controversy at 2024 Met Gala for THIS reason

Kim Kardashian became a topic of conversation for a variety of reasons after she attended the 2024 Met Gala.



The creator of SKIMS astonished attendees by displaying her exquisite gown's tiny corseted waist and raised eyebrows when she paired it with a cashmere cardigan.

However, she has since ignited speculations about cosmetic surgery due to one specific aspect of her appearance that evening: her hands.

Kim, 43, attracted attention on social media with her incredibly smooth hands. One well-known user, Dana Omari-Harrell, of the Instagram account @IGFamousByDana, which features photos of plastic surgery, speculated that Kim might have undergone a procedure called "hand filling," which involves injecting dermal fillers to reduce wrinkles on the hands.

Dana posted comparison photos of Kim's hands, highlighting how much smoother her skin looks and how much more youthful-looking all of her creases seem to be.

She posted: "A follower asked if I thought Kim had her hands done.. and I looked back at her Met 2024 pics.. and yes I do actually!"

Dana suggested that Kim may have had a variety of ongoing procedures. "She may have done radiesse* [dermal fillers], fat transfer or sculptra (or a combination!) There are a couple other products people have filling hands with too. Lasers and things like microneedling resurface and build collagen but won’t FILL - however, I do believe she’s done laser resurfacing as well as filling."

Dana illustrated that Kim has lost weight, which should mean her hands are less full instead of more. "She's also much thinner now than in the befores I pulled (all from 2018-2021) so her hands should have even less fullness than they do now after her weight loss - so it’s not weight-related."

Back in 2022, the mother-of-four has disclosed that she hates her hands in an interview with Allure. She told the publication: "I hate my hands - they're wrinkly and gross. I've lived life and changed so many diapers with these hands and I've snuggled my babies with these hands, so I'm okay with them. I'm at peace with not being perfect and I wasn't like that before."

