Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's romance faces threat after Irina Shayk breakup

Gigi Hadid fears Irina Shayk might renew her romance with Bradley Cooper following her breakup with Tom Brady.



As reported by Life & Style, Zayn Malik's ex is 'nervous' about Irina's possible involvement in her relationship with the Maestro actor.

The source shared, "Irina and Bradley’s relationship now is so unconventionally clingy, it’s enough to make Gigi uncomfortable."

The ex-couple, who co-parent their seven-year-old daughter, Lea, "speaks every day and knows everything about each other’s lives."

The report shared that Bradley is no longer interested in his former love interest, however, "Gigi doesn’t trust Irina one bit and wouldn’t put it past her to come onto Bradley just for kicks."

An insider claimed that Irina might 'lean on' Bradley during her quest to find a "rich, good-looking and super successful" new partner.

The source said, "In the meantime, she has Bradley to lean on, and that’s what worries Gigi. She’s on her guard until Irina finds another man."



For the unversed, Bradley and Gigi first sparked relationship rumours in October 2023.

Since then, the two embraced their love for each other in several public appearances.