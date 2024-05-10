Prince Harry breaks silence on UK trip after series of snubs from King Charles

Prince Harry expressed his feelings on return to his home country while undertaking his final engagement in London.

According to the BBC, the Duke of Sussex effused he was happy to be back as he attended a party hosted by the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which supports the bereaved children on military personnel.

“It’s great,” he told royal correspondent Daniela Relph, who was given an exclusive access to the party.

The prince also heralded the charity organization for their work for the kids, noting it’s “amazing” and "What Scotty's is doing with these kids is absolutely incredible and very needed as well.

"The more opportunity you get to do these kinds of events, the more the families and kids know this place exists which is really the most important thing,” he said.

It comes after Harry was brutally snubbed by King Charles and other members of the royal family after turning down his invite to attend Invictus Games service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Moreover, his cancer-stricken father also ruled out a one-on-one with the Spare author, citing “busy schedule”.