Prince Harry issued serious warning to Prince William long before planning UK trip: '50 Zoom calls’

The Duke of Sussexrecently visited the UK for the Invictus Games service but did not meet with William or King Charles

Prince Harry revealed that he intentionally omitted certain confidential details from his candid memoir Spare to protect Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently visited the UK for the Invictus Games service but did not meet with William or their father, King Charles, stated that his memoir could have spanned two volumes if he had chosen to disclose everything.

Despite reports of invitations extended to both senior royals, tensions between Harry and William have been longstanding, evident even before Harry relocated to the US.

In Spare, Harry delves into some challenging moments in their relationship, including an alleged physical altercation and a heated confrontation at Prince Philip's funeral.

However, Harry suggests that these incidents represent only a fraction of what he could have divulged, implying that there is much more to their complex dynamic than what was revealed in the book.

Mere days after Spare was published, Harry claimed he'd purposefully avoided mentioning some anecdotes about his father and brother, as he feared they would never forgive him if he revealed them.

He stated the original manuscript for his book was twice the length of the final draft and many details about interactions between him, Charles and William were edited out as there were things he didn't want the world to know.

Harry admitted he had 50 Zoom calls with his ghostwriter and sometimes struggled to decide which details to include and which to leave out.

Harry told The Telegraph: "It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out." The Duke added: "There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

Harry did not meet with his father or William during his London visit this week. Ahead of the Invictus Games service.

A spokesperson said: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."