Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrive in Nigeria for 'unofficial royal tour'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Nigeria for an “unofficial royal tour” set to last for three days.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted arriving in the African country on British Airways on Friday.

They were received by Nigerian officials at Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, from where they were taken out of a side door.

The Suits alum could be seen wearing black trousers and brown jacket, while Harry sported a black jacket, trousers, and open necked shirt.

During the 72-hour whistlestop tour, Harry and Meghan undertake many engagements, that have been dubbed “faux royal engagements” by many royal experts and commentators.

On Friday, the couple is slated to visit a school, meet with Nigeria’s Chief of Defense staff, and see injured service members at a military hospital.

They will also attend a training session for Nigeria: Unconquered charity that works with Harry’s The Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle will also co-host a chat with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization sans her husband.

The tour will cap off with a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a “cultural reception,” and a polo fundraiser on Sunday.