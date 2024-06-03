Will Smith banters with Martin Lawrence about annoying quirks

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence play Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Miles Burnett respectively

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence still drive each other up the wall despite working together on and off-screen for decades.

Speaking to People Magazine during the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die on Thursday, May 30, the co-stars took playful jabs at each other’s quirks.

About Smith, Lawrence, 59, noted, “He likes to rehearse all the time.”

But the 55-year-old Oscar-winner already had his answer locked and loaded as he fired back, “It’s not a hare, but there’s a fun quirk that makes me laugh about Martin all the time. He never takes two sips out of a water bottle.”

The I Am Legend star continued, “He drinks the whole water bottle in one go, every time. It’s like, ‘Yo, man!’”

Lawrence offered his reasoning, explaining, “That’s because I can’t babysit water.”

Smith and Lawrence have played on-screen sidekicks Detective Mike Lowrey and Detective Marcus Miles Burnett for multiple movies in the Bad Boys Franchise, which first began in 1995.

The fourth installation is set for release in June, 2024.