Adele tells disrespectful heckler to ‘shut up’ during Las Vegas show

Adele didn’t put up with an audience member’s disrespectful remarks about the LGBTQ+ community during her Las Vegas Residency Show at Caesars Palace over the weekend.
The 36-year-old English singer-songwriter was quick to put the heckler in their place when they shouted out, “Pride sucks.”
Furious, Adele snapped back, “Did you come to my f***ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f***ing stupid? Don’t be so f***ing ridiculous.”
Without a beat, she added, “If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”
The audience cheered as Adele continued to show support for her LGBTQ+ audience members present that evening, as well as those at home, whom she has furiously stood up for on multiple occasions.
Just last year during her residency, she sported a black gown with a rainbow flag train during pride month in June.
Touched by her fans’ response, the Hello hitmaker previously told Out magazine,“I get a lot of mail from people who tell me that I make them really happy to be themselves, and really comfortable with who they are, which I love.”
